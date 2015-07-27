Nina Dobrev Heats Up St. Tropez in a Hot Pink Bikini

Kelsey Glein
Jul 27, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Nina Dobrev's enviable vacation seems like it is never going to end. The star was snapped over the weekend living it up on a yacht in St. Tropez, where she has been vacationing for the past few weeks with a group of friends and rumored beau Austin Stowell. After being snapped in several stylish suits last week, Dobrev kept the sexy streak going in a hot pink bikini that showed off her taut tummy as she relaxed on the boat's deck. Talk about fun in the sun!

Check out the series of snaps Dobrev shared from her trip below.

Here's to never growing up! Bye Felicia ✌️

A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😘😎

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😎👯👭🙋

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😎

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

✌️

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

