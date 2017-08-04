Nina Dobrev Hitchhiked to Julianne Hough's Wedding—and We Have Photographic Evidence

There’s nothing Nina Dobrev won’t do for her friends.

The Vampire Diaries alum and all-star bestie famously served as a bridesmaid in BFF Julianne Hough’s wedding this past July. Dobrev’s been posting sweet Instagram memories and messages about the milestone event ever since, both congratulating and low-key embarrassing her newlywed pal.

Until now, Nina and Julianne’s wedding ‘grams have both been fairly glamorous, showcasing the most fairytale-esque aspects of Hough’s big day and the multi-pronged tropical/safari honeymoon that followed.

Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️ Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come...... 🌍⛺️🦁 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

🐘🌾 #safari #masaimara #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

But Nina’s latest behind-the-scenes shot paints a very different picture.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this one says that Hough’s bridal party hitchhiked to the wedding…?

Dobrev posted a photo of her and her fellow bridesmaids (all clad in blush-hued gowns) standing in a line outside of a large bus, thumbs out in typical ride-catching fashion.

“Bus problems? No problem. We'll get there... #HitchHikerBridesmaids#YesWeGotPickedUp #TBT :@derekhough,” the 28-year-old captioned the surprising shot.

Bus problems? No problem. We'll get there... #HitchHikerBridesmaids #YesWeGotPickedUp #TBT 📸: @derekhough A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Despite the seemingly dire situation, it looks like everything worked out. We know who to call when our party bus breaks down!