Nina Dobrev Hitchhiked to Julianne Hough's Wedding—and We Have Photographic Evidence

Isabel Jones
Aug 04, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

There’s nothing Nina Dobrev won’t do for her friends.

The Vampire Diaries alum and all-star bestie famously served as a bridesmaid in BFF Julianne Hough’s wedding this past July. Dobrev’s been posting sweet Instagram memories and messages about the milestone event ever since, both congratulating and low-key embarrassing her newlywed pal.

Until now, Nina and Julianne’s wedding ‘grams have both been fairly glamorous, showcasing the most fairytale-esque aspects of Hough’s big day and the multi-pronged tropical/safari honeymoon that followed.

MY BEST FRIEND IS A MARRIED WOMAN! I have been trying to contain my excitement, but I'm thrilled that I can finally share a few magical moments from her beyond beautiful (to dream and die for) wedding. I knew that her cheeks would hurt the next day because she was grinning so wide all day. And they did. Juliannes smile never faded, not for a single second. That's because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate. As one of her best friends I can safely say that Brooks has from day one always had all of our stamps of approval. A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal. He's the kind of strong man Julianne needed in her life. He balances her in the best way possible and brings out the best in her. Around Brooks, Julianne became the best version of herself and I've never seen her happier. I have also never seen a man look at a woman the way Brooks looks at Julianne, nor have I seen a man more excited to marry someone! He knows he has a special human by his side, and he doesn't take it for granted. Not one little bit. You're both so lucky to have found one another. I love you dearly, and I'm honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules. I'm so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn't be happier that you're MARRIED. #TrueLove #❤️ @juleshough @brookslaich You can see the full wedding special on @peopleewnetwork

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️ Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come...... 🌍⛺️🦁

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

🐘🌾 #safari #masaimara #honeymoon

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

But Nina’s latest behind-the-scenes shot paints a very different picture.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this one says that Hough’s bridal party hitchhiked to the wedding…?

Dobrev posted a photo of her and her fellow bridesmaids (all clad in blush-hued gowns) standing in a line outside of a large bus, thumbs out in typical ride-catching fashion.

“Bus problems? No problem. We'll get there... #HitchHikerBridesmaids#YesWeGotPickedUp #TBT :camera_with_flash::@derekhough,” the 28-year-old captioned the surprising shot.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Unveils a New Photo of Julianne Hough in Her Bachelorette Party Bikini

Despite the seemingly dire situation, it looks like everything worked out. We know who to call when our party bus breaks down!

Show Transcript

Nina Dobrev was a first time bridesmaid at Julianne Hough's wedding. Just a little more than a week ago, Julianne Hough married hockey player Brooks Laich. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!