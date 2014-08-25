Nina Dobrev Gets Sporty in a Black Bikini While Yachting in Ibiza

Before making a stunning appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet last night, Nina Dobrev was showing off her incredible bikini body in Ibiza, Spain. The actress was spotted over the weekend flaunting her toned physique in a sporty black-and-neon yellow Basta Surf bathing suit that was the perfect choice for a day of yachting.

Dobrev was seen having some major fun in the sun while on vacation with a group of friends, which included rumored beau Alexander Ludwig. The stunning star of The Vampire Diaries got in on the outdoor action, taking a turn on a jet ski and relaxing in the warm weather while wearing the hot two-piece. It's been a busy week for Dobrev, who is expected to attend tonight's 2014 Emmy Awards—we can't wait to see what the fashionista wears!

