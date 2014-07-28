Nina Dobrev Flaunts Four Fierce Looks Over Comic-Con Weekend

It was a whirlwind weekend of fashion for Nina Dobrev, who debuted four heroic looks at Comic-Con International 2014 in San Diego, Calif., over the past three days.

The star kicked off the annual convention on Friday, attending a 20th Century Fox press event in a sexy J. Mendel ensemble that consisted of a sheer white blouse with black necktie and a vibrant fit-and-flare leather skirt (above left). She completed her edgy schoolgirl look with Giorgio Armani pumps and sassy Jacob & Co. safety-pin earrings. Later that day, the actress walked the carpet at CraveOnline Presents: Crave Conquers The Con in a Naeem Khan brushstroke stripe printed mini-dress and bold Oscar Tiye yellow pumps (above right).

Mark Davis/Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

While promoting her hit show The Vampire Diaries on Saturday, she again donned a Naeem Khan design—this time an ivory and ink blue floral embroidered top-and-shorts combo (below left). She topped of the crisp, fresh look with hot pink suede Kurt Geiger pumps. To finish out the convention at Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Celebration, Dobrev wore a black and wisteria print Michael Kors dress paired with Salvatore Ferragamo black grommet-accented shoes and David Yurman earrings.

Want more? See Nina Dobrev's best looks ever in our gallery.