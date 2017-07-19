Nina Dobrev Was a First Time Bridesmaid at Julianne Hough’s Wedding

Just a little more than a week ago, Julianne Hough married professional hockey player Brooks Laich, and the two lovebirds are deep into the honeymoon phase—quite literally. The twosome jetted off to an idyllic island in paradise, living the newlywed life. But back here, in reality, we still can’t stop swooning over the magical fairytale moments.

Thanks to Julianne’s BFF and bridesmaid Nina Dobrev, the details continue to come forward. On Friday, the actress wrote a lengthy tribute to the happy couple that will have you in tears on Instagram, and, now, the Vampire Diaries alum let it be known that Hough’s wedding was the first time she fulfilled the role of bridesmaid.

“Well I have to tell you, it was my first ever bridesmaid experience,” she told PeopleStyle. “Julianne and Brooks popped my cherry—in a way!”

In the interview, she also commented on the two breathtaking custom Marchesa gowns Hough wore during the wedding. “I was at all of her fittings at Marchesa and saw her every step of the way when they were designing it,” Dobrev said. “I got to be a big part of that as a spectator.”

On the big day, the actress spectated in style, wearing her own Marchesa gown. The pale pink number was the epitome of romance with a strapless bodice and floral appliqués embroidered throughout the design.

When asked if she thought her next experience as a bridesmaid would be just as whimsical, Dobrev replied: “It’s only downhill from here.”

Unfortunate, but probably true. A wedding like Hough’s will be hard to top!