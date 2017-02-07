Nina Dobrev's Final Goodbye to The Vampire Diaries Will Make You Weep

The news that Nina Dobrev was returning for the final episodes of The Vampire Diaries was enough to send us into a tizzy, but now her final goodbye to the show has us wrecked.

On Monday, Dobrev wrapped up her time on TVD set for good after returning to film one more episode as Elena Gilbert and she posted the sweetest message about the series that changed her life. "It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again," she wrote.

"This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends."

"I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey," she wrote.

Dobrev also shared an image of a beautiful set of Giving Keys, engraved with "TVD #FOREVER" that she had made as gifts for her Vampire Diaries "family." But the nostalgia wasn't over yet: On Tuesday, she shared a 'gram with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), writing "8 years."

Dobrev even posted a farewell photo with her ex, Ian Somerhalder, and his wife, Nikki Reed. "Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs," she wrote.

Read her full messages above, and proceed to weep from now until the series finale on March 10. If not for Elena Gilbert, cry for Bonnie and Enzo.