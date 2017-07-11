Nina Dobrev Stunned in Pretty Pink Bridesmaid Dress at Julianne Hough's Wedding

Nina Dobrev was radiant as a bridesmaid! The former Vampire Diaries actress walked down the aisle on behalf of her BFF Julianne Hough, who married professional hockey player Brooks Laich in Idaho over the weekend, and she looked gorgeous in a strapless light pink gown.

The dress chosen by Hough, who also looked breathtaking in a custom-designed strapless Marchesa gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and white heels by Schutz, is far from your average bridesmaid frock. The ethereal floor-length dress featured subtle floral appliques on the bodice, which enhanced the simple silhouette.

VIDEO: Nina Dobrev's Best Beauty Moments

In keeping with bridesmaids tradition, Dobrev didn't wear too many accessories. Instead, she let the bouquet serve as the centerpiece of the look. The gorgeous floral arrangement fit perfectly with the rustic, outdoor ceremony and offset the pink dress perfectly. She finished off her chic bridesmaid look by styling her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

Of the ceremony, Dobrev couldn't help but gush over the newlyweds. “I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,'” Dobrev told People. “It took my breath away.”