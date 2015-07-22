Nina Dobrev Lives it Up in Two Bathing Suits in St. Tropez

We are officially jealous of Nina Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries alum has been enjoying some time off with friends in St. Tropez, and she's not wasting a minute of her vacation. On Monday, the actress and her crew of gal pals hit the French Riviera in style, spending their day soaking up the sun on a yacht. For the occasion, Dobrev showed off her toned physique in a printed bikini top by Issa ($84, issademar.com) and coordinating color-block bottoms.
The following day, the group was out to sea again. This time, the star opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with intricate straps at the neck by Issa ($175, issademar.com). And, of course, she took to Instagram to document their fun trip, even posting a photo of herself going backwards down a waterslide into the ocean. "Here's to never growing up! Bye Felicia," she wrote along with the video. Cheers to that.
See Dobrev's envy-inducing vacation 'grams below: