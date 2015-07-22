Nina Dobrev Lives it Up in Two Bathing Suits in St. Tropez

AKM Images / GSI Media
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 22, 2015 @ 11:15 am

We are officially jealous of Nina Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries alum has been enjoying some time off with friends in St. Tropez, and she's not wasting a minute of her vacation. On Monday, the actress and her crew of gal pals hit the French Riviera in style, spending their day soaking up the sun on a yacht. For the occasion, Dobrev showed off her toned physique in a printed bikini top by Issa ($84, issademar.com) and coordinating color-block bottoms. 

CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews

The following day, the group was out to sea again. This time, the star opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with intricate straps at the neck by Issa ($175, issademar.com). And, of course, she took to Instagram to document their fun trip, even posting a photo of herself going backwards down a waterslide into the ocean. "Here's to never growing up! Bye Felicia," she wrote along with the video. Cheers to that. 

See Dobrev's envy-inducing vacation 'grams below:

Here's to never growing up! Bye Felicia ✌️

A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😘😎

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😎👯👭🙋

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

😎

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

✌️

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

