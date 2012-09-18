Nikki Reed's New Jewelry Collection: Exclusive New Details!

Image zoom Getty Images; Courtesy Photos

Nikki Reed’s jewelry collection, Mattlin Era, launches this month! “I’m so excited for people to see this side of me,” she told into InStyle.com when she called in from Nashville, where she’s currently recording an album with her American Idol alum husband, Paul McDonald. She partnered with Pascal Mouawad’s Glamhouse (home to Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960 and Kim Kardashian's Belle Noel) to create the line—she even drew all the sketches!—which includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more, all inspired by what her mother wore and pieces her ceramicist grandmother created. “It is so personal and represents me and what I love. I hope people feel connected to it, whether its people who know me, Twilight fans, or people just discovering me.” Preview her line in the gallery, and head over to InStyle’s Facebook page—the Fans Only section, click “Like” to gain access—to win the three pieces seen here! For more details, click here. Shop the jewelry starting October 8th on glamhouse.com.

