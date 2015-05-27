Nikki Reed Shares a Heart-Melting Video from Her and Ian Somerhalder's Wedding 

Now, this is what love looks like. On their one-month wedding anniversary, Nikki Reed shared a snippet of her gorgeous Malibu nuptials to Ian Somerhalder on Instagram—and, fair warning, it may bring you to tears. Set to a song by Johnnyswim, the video shows heart-melting scenes, from their first dance to their first kiss. But if that’s not enough to move you, her sweet caption will. “You are/ My every dream brought to life/ We are/ A cosmic collision/ This is/ A lifetime felt in every moment I’m by your side/ My love/ My human…happy one month.” Swoon!

You are My every dream brought to life We are A cosmic collision This is A lifetime felt in every moment I'm by your side My love My human...happy one month. Thank you @glassjarphotos for capturing the most important day of our lives... Thank you @clairepettibone for creating this work of art aka my dress... Music by @johnnyswim A video posted by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on May 26, 2015 at 6:07pm PDT

