Nikki Reed Shares a Heart-Melting Video from Her and Ian Somerhalder's Wedding 

Jennifer Davis
May 27, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Now, this is what love looks like. On their one-month wedding anniversary, Nikki Reed shared a snippet of her gorgeous Malibu nuptials to Ian Somerhalder on Instagram—and, fair warning, it may bring you to tears. Set to a song by Johnnyswim, the video shows heart-melting scenes, from their first dance to their first kiss. But if that’s not enough to move you, her sweet caption will. “You are/ My every dream brought to life/ We are/ A cosmic collision/ This is/ A lifetime felt in every moment I’m by your side/ My love/ My human…happy one month.” Swoon!

Keep a box of tissues close at hand as you watch the video below.

