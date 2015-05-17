It's Nikki Reed's Birthday! See the Twilight Star and Ian Somerhalder's Cutest Couple Photos

Nikki Reed is turning 27 today and it already looks like she's had quite the 2015. While on her honeymoon with husband Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed took to Instagram to document their trip, which not only boasted visits to Mexico and Brazil, but also a pit stop in Costa Rica. Over the course of two weeks, our feeds were treated to a stream of smiling, sun-kissed faces, courtesy of the newlyweds. Um, jealous any?

Lucky for fans, the stars had already been sharing their love story with fans via the photo-sharing platform. In the past six months they have been together, we've spotted them hanging with their many pets (they're avid animal lovers), making their red carpet debut as an engaged couple, and displaying ample amounts, albeit sweet, PDA at Coachella.

Their many 'grams left us wanting more. Here, we've rounded up the pair's most adorable photos together in honor of the Twilight star’s 27th birthday.

