Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Make a Stunning Newlywed Debut at Cannes

Talk about a gorgeous couple. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the premiere of Youth during the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, and the duo looked picture perfect. Dressed in a royal blue Azarro Couture gown with cape detailing, Reed was all smiles on the arm of her new husband, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot less than a month ago after a love-filled whirlwind romance. The pair dated for only six months before the Vampire Diaries actor popped the question in January of this year. Here's to seeing much more of this breathtaking couple on the red carpet.

