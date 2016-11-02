Ian Somerhalder's and Nikki Reed's All-Black Looks Are Fit for the Modern Vampire

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are generally one of the best-looking and coolest couples in any room. The husband and wife twosome are no stranger to red carpets and getting dressed, but they kept it much more casual for their latest couple look.

The Twilight actress was clad in a simple all-black outfit: an on-trend bucket bag, fall-perfect booties, and a billowing dress. The Vampire Diaries actor followed suit in a retro-inspired fedora, classic T-shirt, scarf, and denim. Reed supported Somerhalder at the PTTOW! Sessions and Worldz Kickoff Party in New York City, where he spoke in one of the day's discussions.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

The event had the goal of connecting influencers with creative executives, for ideation and talks about what the latter's companies had envisioned for the future. During one of the conversations, Somerhalder stated, "If we put out on social media a non-authentic self, we run a major risk of polluting our brand".

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Are Serious #CoupleGoals on the Green Carpet

The duo's appearance came after the news a few days ago that Reed and Somerhalder had landed a production deal with Warner Bros. TV. According to the actress's Instagram, the projects to come will be socially conscious. We're looking forward to what the pair has up their sleeves!