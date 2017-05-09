Nikki Reed's Baby Bump Is the Newest Model for Her Fashion Line

Nikki Reed's baby bump is at it again. On Monday, less than a week after she and husband Ian Somerhalder announced they were expecting their first child together, the actress once again put her changing physique on display, this time to model a maternity dress from her new sustainable clothing line, Bayou with Love.

"Check out our sustainable and low-chemical options for mamas to be," the 28-year-old Twilight star captioned a photo of herself in the jersey knit dress with one hand resting gently on her growing belly.

The dress, which is appropriately named "Nikki," is made from Tencel, a sustainable and chemical-free fiber. According to its description on the fashion line's site, the breezy maternity dress (which sells for $200), features oversize arm holes, slits up to the knees, and a neck line that allows for off-the-shoulder wear.

Reed and Somerhalder recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Congrats again to our favorite vampire couple!

