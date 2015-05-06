Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Make First Public Appearance Since Tying the Knot

After a whirlwind romance, an intimate beachfront wedding ceremony, and a tropical honeymoon in Mexico, these glowing newlyweds are getting back to the daily grind. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder made their first post-nuptials red carpet appearance as husband and wife on Monday, where they stepped out for an Azzaro cologne event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The pair looked sunkissed and totally in love—Reed was gorgeous in a flirty LBD, while Somerhalder opted for a matching black suit. It's clear that the couple enjoys each other's company: Earlier this year Reed shared that she and Somerhalder have fun together no matter where they are. "We dance in our bedroom, we dance in the kitchen," she told InStyle. "We just dance and enjoy each other’s company at home."

