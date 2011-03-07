Niki Taylor's Hidden Talent: Pizza Maker!

WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS!

Celebrity Apprentice's eleventh season premiered last night on NBC and we're thrilled to see a fashion person in the bunch: Supermodel Niki Taylor. During the first challenge—Run a New York Pizzeria—project manager Star Jones assigned Taylor the task of making pizzas. As a mother of three, Taylor joked that she cooks all the time for her family... and the practice paid off! Taylor's pies were so tasty that guest judge celebrity chef Curtis Stone named her pizzas Most Delicious and left a special prize at a Chelsea firehouse if her team got eight pizzas there before closing time. Sadly, her team didn't deliver promptly enough, but Donald Trump didn't let Taylor's extraordinary pizza-making skills go to waste! He awarded her the special prize of $35,000 for her chosen charity the American Red Cross, and she emerged as an early front-runner for the competition. Way to go, Niki! Tell us: Who do you think will win Celebrity Apprentice?

PLUS: Watch Niki's pizza-making skills in a video after the jump!

[vodpod id=Video.5716399&w=640&h=385&fv=]