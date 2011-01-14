Niki Taylor Joins the New Cast of Celebrity Apprentice

Celebrity Apprentice just announced its cast for its next season, and there is a fashion representative in the mix—model Niki Taylor! Taylor will join Star Jones, Survivor alum Richard Hatch, singer Dionne Warwick, and twelve other contestants to battle it out on the show's eleventh season. Last season, Poison frontman Bret Michaels came in first place, while actress Holly Robinson Peete finished in second. Could Donald Trump say "You're hired!" to Taylor next? We can't to find out when the shows premieres March 6th on NBC.

