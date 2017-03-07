Nike Launching New High-Performance "Pro Hijab" for Muslim Women Athletes

Nike has created a brand new product for Muslim women that will allow them to stay covered while competing.

The sportswear brand just revealed that the Nike Pro Hijab, a high-performance head cover specifically designed for Muslim women athletes, is set to be released in 2018. The pull-on product is made out of a soft and lightweight stretch mesh with small, strategically-placed holes for maximum breathability. The piece will come in an assortment of dark neutral colors, and be available in sizes XS/S and M/L in order to fit a wide range of face sizes and shapes.

Zahra Lari—an acclaimed international figure skater—is among the first to wear the label's hijab, and she also stars in the campaign. "Can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab!! So proud to be part of this incredible journey," she wrote on Instagram.

The product was first teased in Nike's recently released viral video campaign "What Will They Say About You?," which features Arab and Muslim women athletes exercising and getting their fitness on in a series of empowering clips that show them running, skateboarding, fencing, boxing, and ice skating.

Look for the Nike Pro Hijab when it hits stores early next year.