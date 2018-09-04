This Is the Reason People Are Setting Their Nike Sneakers on Fire

What's that smell, you ask? It might just be the stench of crispy Nike sneakers roasting over an open flame.

Outraged citizens took to social media on Tuesday to protest the American sports apparel company after it released a new ad campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL free agent who began kneeling during the National Anthem when he played for the San Francisco 49ers as a peaceful protest against police brutality on black Americans. The quarterback inspired protests throughout the league, inciting a nationwide controversy stoked by President Trump's attack on the act, which he called disrespectful to American veterans.

"Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds [sic], I as an American can no longer support your company," wrote one Twitter user who threw his kicks in a fire. In addition to burning their shoes and products, protestors have cut the Nike swoosh logos off of their socks as well.

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

On Labor Day, the Oregon-based company unveiled the latest iteration of its iconic "Just do it" campaign featuring Kaepernick's face with the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." Though he is not currently signed with any team in the NFL, the 30-year-old has signed on with Nike for a multi-year deal, according to CBS San Francisco.

The quarterback previously had a deal with the company that was set to expire, however he was resigned in time for the 30th anniversary of the "Just do it" campaign. His new contract will include an apparel line as well as contributions to his Know Your Rights charity.

According to Reuters, the company's stock dropped 2.1 percent early Tuesday morning in the wake of the boycott.

Several of Nike's supporters called out those who chose to set their sneakers on fire by imploring them to donate their shoes to homeless veterans instead. Others called out the protestors for putting "their songs and flags and privilege, above the lives of people of color."

If you burn/destroy clothes and shoes instead of bringing them to a veteran charity, don’t talk patriotism or honoring vets.

You are throwing away something SOMEONE you say you respect needs to be spiteful and look cool on social media.

It proves your outrage a lie.#NikeBoycott — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 4, 2018

Anyone participating in a #NikeBoycott is proving exactly why #ColinKaepernick was kneeling in the first place: because too many white people value their songs and flags and privilege, above the lives of people of color.https://t.co/b7uTtOsOGH



I'm support #Nike — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 4, 2018

The company has publicly taken progressive stances in the past on issues including the Trump administration's travel ban, which also spurred a number of boycotts that included the destruction of their products.

Nike CEO Mark Parker sends rare political email to employees tonight, condemning POTUS travel ban. "This is a policy we don't support." pic.twitter.com/I9w48WA7e8 — Sara Germano (@germanotes) January 30, 2017

Nike has also signed a number of progressive athletes to its roster, including LeBron James, who was denounced by the president on Twitter last month after the NBA star spoke critically of his politics.

In recent months, consumers have also destroyed Keurig machines and New Balance sneakers (again using fire, and sometimes golf clubs) in response to moves that some customers interpreted as politically divisive.