Nicole's Shopping List, All My Children's Next Step and More!

1. Shop Nicole Richie's fall wish list on Stylefind! [Stylefind]

2. Good news for All My Children fans: new episodes air online in January! [THR]

3. Thierry Mugler has created a celestial-inspired app to accompany his Angel scent. [iTunes]

4. Steven Tyler's daughter, Chelsea, has been signed to IMG Models. [WWD]

5. Angelina Jolie took her daughters to get their ears pierced in London! [Refinery29]

6. Congratulations, Rebecca Minkoff! The designer gave birth to a baby boy. [Styleite]