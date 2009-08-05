Nicole Ritchie's Hippie Chic Maternity Collection

She may be Tweeting about lying in bed watching reality TV and indulging in ice cream cake, but soon-to-be second time mom Nicole Richie has been hard at work on her new line of maternity clothes. "I really tried to make this line to get [pregnant] women excited about wearing clothes," Richie tells People of partnering with A Pea in The Pod to create the "Nicole" maternity collection, which hits stores on Friday. "I think the pregnant body is beautiful, and I think you should show it off." Like her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry line, the collection of peasant tops, maxi dresses and leggings is heavily influenced by Richie's love of all things bohemian. With prices ranging from $48 to $148, you don't have to be a Hollywood mom to shop for Richie's style.