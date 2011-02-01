Nicole Richie's New Sunglasses, Nicki Minaj Wears Christian Siriano and More!

1. Sunglasses devotee Nicole Richie launches her first collection of eyewear this spring. [Racked]

2. Did you recognize Nicki Minaj's dress on Saturday Night Live? The rapper wore a gown by Christian Siriano. [Just Jared]

3. Designer Charles Nolan passed away over the weekend at his Manhattan home. Nolan, who was 53, had cancer. [NY Times]

4. Model, author and Top Design host India Hicks will launch her first jewelry line this fall. [WWD]

5. Italian footwear company Superga named Alexa Chung as the face of its new campaign. [SassyBella]

6. Project Runway finalist Mondo Guerra designed two tees for Piperlime.com in honor of Valentine's Day. Proceeds go to the amfAR Foundation. [Piperlime]