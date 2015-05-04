Nicole Richie's Latest Beauty Look Will Have You Thinking Pink

Nicole Richie, pink is definitely your color!

While hosting the FIT Future of Fashion Runway show last week, the style star coordinated her bubble-gum crop with pops of pink on her cheeks and lips. Whether you're a fan of candy-colored hair or not, the flirty hue will flatter any skin tone, and can help you fake a healthy glow on those drowsy early mornings (no matter how tired you’re feeling).

Achieving the look is easy too. After creating a flawless base with foundation and concealer, makeup artist Daniel Martin illuminated Richie’s complexion with a dusting of Dior’s Nude Tan Tie Dye Blush in Pink Sunrise ($57; nordstrom.com), which features swirls of coral, pink, and mauve for a natural flush.

Next, the pro threw in a “’90s cat eye” with a flick of the brand’s Diorshow Art Pen Eyeliner in Catwalk Black ($32; nordstrom.com). Once coating her lashes with Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Black ($29; nordstrom.com), it was time for those lips.

He swiped on Dior Addict Tie Dye Lipstick in Fuchsia Utopia ($33; nordstrom.com), a new limited-edition shade that creates a subtle tie dye effect.

