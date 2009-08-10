Nicole Richie's Healthy Pregnancy Philosophy—Just Do it!

She's battled with body issues in the past, but soon-to-be second time mom Nicole Richie is embracing her baby bump and encouraging other women to do the same. "I really think that the pregnant body is beautiful and I think that there's a very limited time when you can show it off," Richie told us at the launch of her new maternity line for A Pea in The Pod. What's her secret to looking great? "I do a prenatal Pilates class with a girlfriend of mine and a trainer," she says. "I do it more for breathing purposes. Sometimes my legs get restless and I just like to really work them out." And though she follows an organic diet, Richie insists that she's not exactly counting calories. "I don't watch what I eat. I don't have time to think about that kind of stuff," she told us. "I think that you just need to do whatever you feel like doing when you're pregnant."

