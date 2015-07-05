Nicole Richie's Daily Skincare Routine Is Shockingly Simple—Here Are Her Staples

On or off the red carpet, Nicole Richie has an uncanny ability to glow. Yes, we’re sure she’s surrounded by a team of trusted professionals that know how to apply her blush, lipstick, or mascara in seconds, but when it comes to the star’s daily beauty routine, her picks are astonishingly low-key. “I’m not a huge makeup person. I like to keep my skin clean, my skin has to breathe,” she told InStyle last Tuesday at The Grove in Los Angeles while celebrating her first pop-up shop for House of Harlow 1960, her boho-chic fashion and lifestyle brand.

“I have very sensitive skin and I just break out. So for summer, today I just did under eye concealer and moisturizer,” she added. So if makeup isn’t her go-to beauty obsession, how exactly does her skin keep its clear, envy-worthy shine? “For me, my skin, with the heat and makeup it just clogs up and it’s just not good for the skin. So I think if you can, just keep [your skin] clean.” There you have it. It’s as easy as lather, rinse, repeat.

