Nicole Richie Wows in a Daring Anthony Vaccarello Dress

Nicole Richie is not one to shy away from taking risks (see: her rainbow of hair colors), and last night was no exception. The Candidly Nicole star wore a sexy Anthony Vaccarello shirtdress to co-host Ryan Korban's "Luxury Redefined" book signing in Los Angeles. The daring dress from the designer's spring/summer 2014 collection featured an asymmetrical hemline, thigh cutouts, a very low neckline, and gold button detailing. So as not to overdo it, Richie kept the rest of her look decidedly simple, teaming the dress with a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi heels, delicate gold hoop earrings, and slicked back locks.

Love Richie's ensemble as much as we do? Check out her best looks ever in our gallery!