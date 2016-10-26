Nicole Richie Just Wore the Wide-Leg Pants of Our Dreams

There's rarely an outfit that Nicole Richie wears and we don't want to copy immediately, and her latest look is no exception.

The style star stepped out to promote the upcoming PearlxChange conference at an event today, and her outfit was sheer perfection. Richie grabbed attention in a pair of navy blue wide-leg Max Mara pants that have us dying to get a pair of our own. The fashion designer matched the winning trousers with a see-through floral-print camisole and a coordinating floor-length jacket both from her own clothing line House of Harlow 1960. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather pumps, a diamond covered Established Jewelry necklace, and silver statement earrings. The 35-year-old pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and added a bright pink lip color to complete her ensemble.

"Hitting the town this morning talking @PearlXChange," she captioned an image of herself in the number on Instagram. "Don't forget to get your tickets for the November 5th live talk. Let's get together for a day of support, knowledge, and collaboration! #pearlxchange."

Richie is one fashionable #girlboss.