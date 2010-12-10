Nicole Richie Wedding Watch: What Dress Will She Wear?

Nicole Richie is set to wed longtime boyfriend Joel Madden in a small ceremony at dad Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills estate this weekend. So what will she wear? Right now, it's widely speculated that the 29-year-old mother of two will choose a Marchesa gown (though a vintage Chanel dress is also reportedly in the running). Richie is a big fan of the line, designed by InStyle contributors Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman; she’s seen here in a dress from their Fall 2009 collection. Click on the gallery to see which Marchesa wedding dresses we'd love to see Nicole Richie wear, then tell us your favorite in the comments below!

