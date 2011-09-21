Nicole Richie Turns 30 Today: See Her Transformation!

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jim Smeal/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 21, 2011 @ 12:10 pm

Happy birthday, Nicole Richie! The House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate designer (and the newest Fashion Star cast member) turns 30 today! In celebration of the milestone, we're taking a look back at her transformation from curly-haired cutie to red carpet regular. Click through the gallery to see Richie's beauty evolution!

MORE:Nicole Richie Joins Fashion StarThe Hottest Hair Makeovers of 2011Headbands Are Having a Moment!Try on Nicole Richie's Hair

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!