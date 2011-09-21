Nicole Richie Turns 30 Today: See Her Transformation!

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jim Smeal/WireImage
Happy birthday, Nicole Richie! The House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate designer (and the newest Fashion Star cast member) turns 30 today! In celebration of the milestone, we're taking a look back at her transformation from curly-haired cutie to red carpet regular. Click through the gallery to see Richie's beauty evolution!
MORE:• Nicole Richie Joins Fashion Star• The Hottest Hair Makeovers of 2011• Headbands Are Having a Moment!• Try on Nicole Richie's Hair