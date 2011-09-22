Nicole Richie’s 30th Birthday Presents: Balenciaga and More!

Nicole Richie turned 30 yesterday, and InStyle.com caught up with the designer to talk (what else?) birthday loot. “My friend Kelly got me an Alaia belt, which is very beautiful, and my friend Diana bought me some Balenciaga shoes,” she told us before hitting up her birthday bash thrown by Samsung, where she snapped this TwitPic. “I’m going to have to go out so people can check out my new kicks!” As for husband Joel Madden, he gifted her a piece of art by the artist Revok, while the couple’s two children Sparrow and Harlow went the DIY route. “They both just made me stuff,” Richie explained. “I hear that your 30s are the best years of your life," she added, "so I’m just super excited to enter this new chapter.” What a great start!

See Richie's evolution in the gallery.

— Andrea Simpson