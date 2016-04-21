Nicole Richie Glows in New No-Makeup Selfie

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kelsey Glein
Apr 21, 2016 @ 11:15 am

It's no secret that Nicole Richie consistently wows on the red carpet, but the mother of two's latest Instagram proves that she looks just as beautiful while lounging at home.

The star took to Instagram last night to share a bare-faced snap, and she looks gorgeous. In the photo, Richie poses sans makeup for the camera while wearing a white robe, documenting her nighttime routine in the caption. "Brushed my teeth, washed my face, & brushed down my JLOs. Night night bbs," she wrote alongside the 'gram.

Brushed my teeth, washed my face, & brushed down my JLOs. Night night bbs. 😘

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

PHOTOS: The Best No-Makeup Selfies on Instagram

To see more of the best makeup-free celebrities, click through our gallery now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!