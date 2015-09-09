Nicole Richie Gets Candid for the New FarFetch Campaign

The public is no stranger to a candid Nicole Richie. The multi-hyphenate practically made an empire based on her personality. Just think about her hilarious VH1 reality show (aptly titled Candidly Nicole) and, let's be honest, she was the best part of the all too short-lived series The Simple Life. But it's not all funny business for Richie. Consider her recent campaign with online super-store, Farfetch.com, which highlights individuals who have become successful by making their own path. The initiative is called the Unfollowers and, though Richie is repping 2.6 million on Instagram and almost 5 million on Twitter now, this wasn't always the case. She explains in the below video: “When I was younger there was a point where I was afraid to be myself for one reason or another, but as I grew up I found joy in just being me. Now I refuse to let anyone or anything define me.” Amen.

Check out the video below for an exclusive look at Richie’s Farfetch campaign.

