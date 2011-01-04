Nicole Richie Nabs Top Model, Gerard Butler's Beauty, and More!

Getty Images (3); Courtesy of ABC; Courtesy of MAC; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
InStyle Staff
Jan 04, 2011 @ 12:25 pm

1. Nicole Richie chose America's Next Top Model winner Nicole Fox to be the model in her Spring 2011 lookbook for Winter Kate. [Nylon]

2. Catch behind-the-scenes clips of Gerard Butler posing for L'Oreal. He's a good model! [Crushable]

3. MAC released makeup that looks like denim (in every wash you can imagine). [Denimology]

4. Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez recently launched his own clothing line named RAR It Fitz Fashionz. Kids these days. [Racked]

5. Those awesome spiked Louboutins that are ever so popular? Some airports consider them weapons! [Nice Kicks]

6. Get a peek inside Brad Womack of The Bachelor's Austin home, which has a white shag rug. Thoughts, ladies? [People]

