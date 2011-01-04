Nicole Richie Nabs Top Model, Gerard Butler's Beauty, and More!

1. Nicole Richie chose America's Next Top Model winner Nicole Fox to be the model in her Spring 2011 lookbook for Winter Kate. [Nylon]

2. Catch behind-the-scenes clips of Gerard Butler posing for L'Oreal. He's a good model! [Crushable]

3. MAC released makeup that looks like denim (in every wash you can imagine). [Denimology]

4. Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez recently launched his own clothing line named RAR It Fitz Fashionz. Kids these days. [Racked]

5. Those awesome spiked Louboutins that are ever so popular? Some airports consider them weapons! [Nice Kicks]

6. Get a peek inside Brad Womack of The Bachelor's Austin home, which has a white shag rug. Thoughts, ladies? [People]