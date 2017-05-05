Nicole Richie Killed It on Lip Sync Battle and Joel Madden Couldn’t Be More Proud

There’s no limit to how far Nicole Richie will go for Lip Sync Battle domination. The actress faced off against her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins on Thursday night’s battle, and Richie went there with her performance, wearing a “topless” muscle shirt to channel Marky Mark for a rendition of “Good Vibrations.”
The mom-of-two even got Chrissy Teigen in on the fun, grinding against her during her performance. Richie also put on a shirt and went to town on Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” for her other performance of the night.
While we can’t help but LOL at Richie’s all-out performances, the star has an even bigger fan in her loving husband, Joel Madden. The singer posted a photo of his wife getting down on the dance floor, writing, “Mom’s got moves.”
Could these two be any cuter? Click through to our gallery to see even more of the couple’s cutest moments.
Watch Richie face off against Higgins in the video at top, and catch a special episode of Lip Sync Battle on MTV on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, where Zendaya will face off against her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.