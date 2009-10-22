Nicole Richie Launches Fashion Line

Nicole Richie is on a roll—a designing one that is! With two successful lines, House of Harlow 1960 and Nicole for a Pea in the Pod, Richie is ready to hit the big leagues with a new contemporary label, Winter Kate (her daughter Harlow's two middle names.) The line includes long slip dresses, kimono-style bed jackets, macrame vests and asymmetrical minidresses, perfectly representative of Richie's eclectic bohemian glamour. She said her must-haves from the collection include "a beautiful, fun slip dress in a great print and also a leather jacket to turn the romantic day dress into an edgy night-out outfit." Winter Kate will retail from $70-$250 for tops and dresses to $1000 for the leather pieces and will be available at specialty boutiques and department stores nationwide this coming February.