Nicole Richie Joins Fashion Star!

Nicole Richie is returning to reality TV, this time as a celebrity mentor on NBC's forthcoming show, Fashion Star! Richie will guide contestants as they compete for a multimillion-dollar contract to start their own fashion label, THR writes. The designer joins fellow castmates Jessica Simpson and Elle MacPherson, as well as fashion designer John Varvatos. Unlike similar design competition shows, viewers will be able to purchase the winning designs online every week, and the series will be taped in front of a live studio audience.

