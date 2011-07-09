Nicole Richie Joins Fashion Star!

Cr Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 09, 2011 @ 11:00 am

Nicole Richie is returning to reality TV, this time as a celebrity mentor on NBC's forthcoming show, Fashion Star! Richie will guide contestants as they compete for a multimillion-dollar contract to start their own fashion label, THR writes. The designer joins fellow castmates Jessica Simpson and Elle MacPherson, as well as fashion designer John Varvatos. Unlike similar design competition shows, viewers will be able to purchase the winning designs online every week, and the series will be taped in front of a live studio audience.

PLUS! Click through to see more of TV's hottest celebrity hosts!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!