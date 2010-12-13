Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Wedding: New Details

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden married on Saturday in a lavish affair at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills estate. And while we're still waiting to see the first images of Richie's wedding dress, we've gathered up the first intricate wedding details:
- DRESS: Richie is said to have worn three dresses, all designed by Marchesa, during the ceremony and reception. (Why decide on one dress when you can have three?)
- FLOWER GIRL: Richie and Madden’s two-year old daughter Harlow Madden was the flower girl.
- BEST MAN: Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Benji was best man.
- OFFICIANT: Reverend Run officiated the ceremony.
- GUESTS: Gwen Stefani, Rachel Zoe, Ellen Pompeo, Samantha Ronson and Khloe Kardashian Odom attended.
- RINGS: The wedding rings were designed by Neil Lane, who also created Richie’s engagement ring.
- RECEPTION: An elephant was spotted on the estate! Plus, Lionel Richie sang "You Are" to the newlyweds.
- FOOD: Butternut squash ravioli, filet mignon and seared ahi tuna were on the menu created by Philadelphia chef P. Wesley Lieberher.