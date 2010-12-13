Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Wedding: New Details

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden married on Saturday in a lavish affair at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills estate. And while we're still waiting to see the first images of Richie's wedding dress, we've gathered up the first intricate wedding details:

DRESS: Richie is said to have worn three dresses, all designed by Marchesa, during the ceremony and reception. (Why decide on one dress when you can have three?)

Richie and Madden's two-year old daughter Harlow Madden was the flower girl.

Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Benji was best man.

Reverend Run officiated the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani, Rachel Zoe, Ellen Pompeo, Samantha Ronson and Khloe Kardashian Odom attended.

The wedding rings were designed by Neil Lane, who also created Richie's engagement ring.

An elephant was spotted on the estate! Plus, Lionel Richie sang "You Are" to the newlyweds.

An elephant was spotted on the estate! Plus, Lionel Richie sang "You Are" to the newlyweds. FOOD: Butternut squash ravioli, filet mignon and seared ahi tuna were on the menu created by Philadelphia chef P. Wesley Lieberher.