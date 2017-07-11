Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Are Having the Best Time Visiting Joel's Family

Less than two weeks after Benji Madden broke our hearts with a photo of himself with his twin brother, Joel Madden, as they bonded over missing their wives, it seems Joel and Nicole Richie have reunited!

The couple, who’ve been together for more than 10 years and married for nearly 7, have been spending time in the Washington, D.C., and Maryland area to visit the Madden fam. Are Benji and his wife, Cameron Diaz, there (and bunking with Nicole and Joel)? Thus far we have no evidence—only fantasies.

“Time to go crabbing, drink some natty boh, & get lit with Grandma Madden! #theinlaws #MaddenSummerJam,” Richie captioned a video of Maryland’s state flag billowing in the wind.

Time to go crabbing, drink some natty boh, & get lit with Grandma Madden! #theinlaws #MaddenSummerJam 🦀🍻🇺🇸💊 A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

In addition to crabbing and getting “lit with Grandma Madden,” Joel and Nicole have been covering the local tourist attractions. The pair caught a Nationals game in D.C. (and documented it with an adorable selfie, of course), and even took a moment to pose in front of the Washington Monument.

❤️⚾️ A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

I've always thought of myself as a Ginger Spice, but last night I went to a Nationals game & now I'm thinking my summer vibe might be a Ginger/Sporty mix ... thoughts? A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Summer vacation back home ❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

RELATED: 14 Ways Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Made Us Believe in Love Again

We never thought we’d succumb to using this hashtag, but we must say Joel and Nicole are #TouristGoals.