Look Inside the Laurel Canyon Home that Nicole Richie & Joel Madden Are Selling for $3.5-Million

The upheaval in Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's life—which includes the filming of her new reality show, Candidly Nicole, and the purchase of a new home in Beverly Hills, according to Variety—now includes a house on the market.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Wings Into Manhattan Penthouse

The couple, who paid $1.912 million for the place in 2009, is asking $3.495 million for the home in the Laurel Canyon enclave of Los Angeles.

Built in 1914, the home looks more like mid-century modern meets California bohemian. Soaring ceilings plus lots of windows and skylights bring light to the 5-bedroom, 5-bath home, which also features courtyard-style open spaces and dark, exposed beams. An attached guesthouse offers access to a backyard with eating and play areas alongside a lagoon-style pool, spa and waterfall.

RELATED: Brad and Angelina Letting Go of Big Easy Mansion

The listing belongs to Thomas Atamian of Dilbeck Real Estate, who sold the home of Madden’s brother, rocker Benji Madden, last year.

PHOTOS: For More Shots of Richie & Madden's Laurel Canyon Home, Visit zillow.com