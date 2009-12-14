Nicole Richie Goes Brunette, Win a Birkin Bag

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Taylor Lautner gets a kick out of Kanye West on SNL. [People.com]

2. Attention shoppersHerve Leger, YSL and Marc Jacobs are majorly marked down! [Net-a-porter.com]

3. Find out why Nicole Richie dyed her hair back to brown. [Usmagazine.com]

4. Who wouldn't be 'charmed' by this Karl Lagerfeld necklace? [FashionWeekDaily.com]

5. You could ring in the New Year with a brand new Birkin bag! [Fashionista.com]

6. Unleash you inner artist and design your own Keds sneaker. [StyleList.com]