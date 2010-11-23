Nicole Richie Explains Her Love of Sunglasses!

It's no secret that Nicole Richie has a pretty killer collection of oversize shades, and in today's WWD, she reveals why she so often sports the sun-shielders: "When I wear sunglasses, it’s because I don’t wear makeup. I don’t know how to do makeup—it’s just not a part of my life. That being said, sometimes you need to put something on your face, and that’s why I tend to wear bigger frames. So I almost think of sunglasses as masks to just cover it up.” Big frames are definitely a glamorous way to keep a bare face covered. Mystery solved!

