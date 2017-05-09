Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz Continue to Inspire Us with In-Law Goals

Isabel Jones
May 09, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The stylish sisters-in-law had a girls' day on Monday. Nary a Madden in sight, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz grabbed lunch at Montage Beverly Hills in complementary looks and matching up-dos.

Richie wore a pale pink shirt and skirt set (shop a similar look here) on the afternoon outing, adding her signature eclectic edge with a motorcycle jacket (shop a similar look here) and a pair of black Converse low-tops ($50; shop.nordstrom.com).

Meanwhile, Diaz stepped out in a pinstriped frock that she paired with a black cardigan, simple black shades (shop a similar look here), and a pair of metallic sandals.

EVGA/Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

This is hardly the first time the in-laws have spent time together away from their respective husbands, Benji and Joel Madden. Diaz and Richie are notoriously close and often share their love for one another on social media.

Last June, the In Her Shoes actress took to Instagram to praise Richie's Revolve capsule collection. “We're sisters because of our misters and I am SO impressed by and proud of how talented she is. Her capsule collection at Revolve is a wonderful reflection of her spirit and her style; sexy and chic, playful and grounded, feminine with a hint of masculine, retro yet contemporary,” Diaz captioned a photo of the pair embracing.

 

RELATED: 14 Ways Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Made Us Believe in Love Again

Nicole and Cameron are hands down our favorite celebrity in-laws.

Show Transcript

Hey In Style, it's Nicole Richie, and we are about to play, Never Have I Ever. [MUSIC] Yes, I have cut my own bangs. I have cut them many times. The first time, I was seven. And everyone told me not to cut bangs, because I have curly hair And we all know how that turns out. But I did it anyway. And I still do it. And it looks horrible and I've got to go get them fixed and it's a whole thing. I don't know what's wrong with me. [MUSIC] I have never cut my daughter's hair. She's only cut her hair one time. And I found myself saying the exact same thing my mom said to me. No, we can't cut your hair. But she wanted to do it, and so we did it. [MUSIC] I've never had a regret after a beauty Decision. Even if something doesn't come out the way I want it to. I can like figure it out and work with it for a few days, at least. [MUSIC] Yes, in like 1993, it was very cool to shave your head like here and then wear a pony tail. Again, something my mom told me I couldn't do. See the rhythm here? [MUSIC] All right, always wear flats, yes. I mean, I wear heels sometimes, but you just never know when a Salt-N-Pepa jam is gonna come on and that's what you need flats for. [MUSIC] I do it every time I go out. Thank you InStyle, that was so much fun. I'm Nicole Richie, and apparently I never say never. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!