Birthday Girl Nicole Richie's 21 Most Dramatic Hair Moments

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Hana Asbrink
Sep 21, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Happy birthday, Nicole Richie! The talented fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, reality television star, and mom (whew!), turns 35 today.

The hilarious daughter to famed crooner, Lionel Richie, is no stranger to reality TV; we first got to know and appreciate her sense of humor more than a decade ago on The Simple Life, which she appeared in with socialite Paris Hilton, and starred in two seasons of VH1's Candidly Nicole, where she dispensed her uncensored—and often unsolicited—tongue-in-cheek commentary to anyone who crosses her path.

Since her television debut, Richie's been blazing trails and making a name as House of Harlow's founder and chief designer. We've admired her signature boho-meets-rock 'n roll glam street style over the years, especially as it relates to her daring 'dos. Never one to shy away from color, Richie has kept her fans guessing with a kaleidoscope of bold hues that always manages to flatter her unique looks.

Celebrate the star's special day with a look back at her colorful hairstyles from her Instagram:

#TBT to my first audition for The Pussycat Dolls

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

💋 @HouseofHarlow1960 #choker

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

Hope you all had as much fun as my hair did! #MerryChristmas #themorningafter 🎅🏼❤️🙈

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

Gayz In The Hood 🏡 TONIGHT #CandidlyNicole @vh1

A video posted by @nicolerichie on

TGIF Happy Friday Everybody!! 😻🌹💛💋

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

👀 ❤️ #CandidlyNicole

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

#TheGoldenSlipper @atc_races #Australia

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

@ShopBop @HouseOfHarlow1960 💋

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

Found some bomb fabrics in the souk #DUBAI @Houseofharlow1960 #inspirationiseverywhere

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

#photoshootin #HouseOfHarlow 💋 @houseofharlow1960

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

Thanks for letting me borrow your jacket Harlow 💙

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

TONIGHT #CandidlyNicole @whowhatwear @katherinepower 💋

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

ARE YOU FOLLOWING @HouseOfHarlow1960? #houseofharlow

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

I Woke Up Like This #flawless

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

REGRAM #TBT MET BALL 2013 @olivier_rousteing @harry_brant 💋

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

@HOUSEOFHARLOW1960 #TBT #houseofharlow

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

#StyleAwards

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

