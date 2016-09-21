Birthday Girl Nicole Richie's 21 Most Dramatic Hair Moments

Happy birthday, Nicole Richie! The talented fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, reality television star, and mom (whew!), turns 35 today.

The hilarious daughter to famed crooner, Lionel Richie, is no stranger to reality TV; we first got to know and appreciate her sense of humor more than a decade ago on The Simple Life, which she appeared in with socialite Paris Hilton, and starred in two seasons of VH1's Candidly Nicole, where she dispensed her uncensored—and often unsolicited—tongue-in-cheek commentary to anyone who crosses her path.

Since her television debut, Richie's been blazing trails and making a name as House of Harlow's founder and chief designer. We've admired her signature boho-meets-rock 'n roll glam street style over the years, especially as it relates to her daring 'dos. Never one to shy away from color, Richie has kept her fans guessing with a kaleidoscope of bold hues that always manages to flatter her unique looks.

Celebrate the star's special day with a look back at her colorful hairstyles from her Instagram:

#TBT to my first audition for The Pussycat Dolls A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Aug 25, 2016 at 2:00pm PDT

The Cyndee button down and the Des pants are hands down my favorite pieces in this August collection. And who doesn't love a sexual pajama? @houseofharlow1960 #HOHxRevolve A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Aug 11, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

💋 @HouseofHarlow1960 #choker A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Apr 1, 2016 at 6:37pm PDT

Hope you all had as much fun as my hair did! #MerryChristmas #themorningafter 🎅🏼❤️🙈 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Dec 26, 2015 at 11:53am PST

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Dec 7, 2015 at 11:32pm PST

Gayz In The Hood 🏡 TONIGHT #CandidlyNicole @vh1 A video posted by @nicolerichie on Sep 2, 2015 at 8:31am PDT

TGIF Happy Friday Everybody!! 😻🌹💛💋 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Aug 28, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

👀 ❤️ #CandidlyNicole A photo posted by @nicolerichie on May 15, 2015 at 7:22am PDT

#TheGoldenSlipper @atc_races #Australia A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Mar 19, 2015 at 6:32pm PDT

@ShopBop @HouseOfHarlow1960 💋 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Feb 13, 2015 at 10:13am PST

Found some bomb fabrics in the souk #DUBAI @Houseofharlow1960 #inspirationiseverywhere A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Feb 2, 2015 at 9:03am PST

#photoshootin #HouseOfHarlow 💋 @houseofharlow1960 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jan 15, 2015 at 2:25pm PST

Thanks for letting me borrow your jacket Harlow 💙 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Dec 17, 2014 at 4:53pm PST

BACK WHERE ITS AT! #CandidlyNicole is BACK on @AolOriginals TOMORROW! Oct 9th #CandidlyNicole #AOL A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Oct 8, 2014 at 2:37pm PDT

TONIGHT #CandidlyNicole @whowhatwear @katherinepower 💋 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Aug 14, 2014 at 6:40pm PDT

O-SNAP!!! I sit down with the queen tonight at 9pm on @OWNtv #CandidlyNicole #letstakeaselfieOprah A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jul 27, 2014 at 12:32pm PDT

ARE YOU FOLLOWING @HouseOfHarlow1960? #houseofharlow A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jun 2, 2014 at 12:48pm PDT

I Woke Up Like This #flawless A photo posted by @nicolerichie on May 19, 2014 at 6:37am PDT

REGRAM #TBT MET BALL 2013 @olivier_rousteing @harry_brant 💋 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on May 1, 2014 at 1:56pm PDT

@HOUSEOFHARLOW1960 #TBT #houseofharlow A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Feb 20, 2014 at 6:37am PST