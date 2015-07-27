Nicole Richie Teams Up with Birchbox! Take a Peek at Her Beauty Product Picks

Ever wish Nicole Richie was your personal stylist? Birchbox can bring you one step closer to your dream. The fashion designer and beauty sample service have teamed up to deliver a piece of the star’s signature style straight to your doorstep.

The exciting collaboration comes in celebration of the second season of Candidly Nicole, premiering on VH1 on July 29. “Nicole Richie is constantly breaking the mold with her ever-evolving style,” says Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox co-founder and CEO. “Her strong sense of individuality is something we truly value here at Birchbox, so we are proud to support her show and can’t wait to see how our subscribers use the product picks in this box to create their own unique looks.”

The curated box of goodies (pictured above) includes a nail polish shade out of OPI’s fall collection, an in-shower self-tanner we already love, a leave-in hair treatment, and a time-saving lip and cheek combo. Starting today, current Birchbox subscribers can score Richie’s limited-edition picks for $10—or you can sign up by Aug. 25 to receive it as your first shipment. Don’t want to commit? Purchase the box solo for $15 on birchbox.com.

