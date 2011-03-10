Nicole Miller, Neiman Marcus and Kate Spade Debut New Media Makeovers

Designers and retailers are revamping their Web sites so you can have a more interactive experience online, and this week was full of new launches. Nicole Miller just premiered her YouTube TV channel, which will include bi-weekly webisodes; Neiman Marcus started its first blog named NMDaily; and Kate Spade relaunched the brand's Web site so it features more than just online shopping. For example, KateSpade.com is now home to a blog. And we just love blogs. Go forth, and surf!

