Nicole Miller, Neiman Marcus and Kate Spade Debut New Media Makeovers

Getty; Courtesy Photo (2)
Charlotte Steinway
Mar 10, 2011 @ 12:31 pm

Designers and retailers are revamping their Web sites so you can have a more interactive experience online, and this week was full of new launches. Nicole Miller just premiered her YouTube TV channel, which will include bi-weekly webisodes; Neiman Marcus started its first blog named NMDaily; and Kate Spade relaunched the brand's Web site so it features more than just online shopping. For example, KateSpade.com is now home to a blog. And we just love blogs. Go forth, and surf!

MORE:Behind-the-Scenes: Kate Spade's CampaignNicole Miller Benefit Bracelets

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!