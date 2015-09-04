Nicole Miller Thinks Your Fall Wardrobe Needs Feathers

Looking for a chic update on the LBD for fall? Designer Nicole Miller has you covered with her new 10th anniversary limited-edition collection for JCPenney.

Patrick McMullan

For the last decade the Nicole by Nicole Miller line has been instantly recognizable for Miller's vibrant trademark prints, and while there is still plenty of pattern to choose from, it is this sophisticated black feathered shell and skirt combo that you should snap up first—and fast.

"There has been a great response to this feathered look and it's selling out," Miller told InStyle. "The inspiration came from a much more expensive piece that I had in my other Nicole Miller collection. It's a great outfit to add to your fall wardrobe because it's chic and a little sexy."

Priced at $68 a piece, you don't have to feel guilty about buying the whole ensemble, which looks as good styled separately as it does together. "I think that inexpensive clothes are often designed too basic, so I've always wanted to bring the fashion and excitement to my line for JCPenney," she says. "For the last 10 years, the goal has been for everything to feel modern and contemporary, but at an affordable price point."

Patrick McMullan

The collection, which also features faux-leather leggings, sheath dresses, and lots of eclectic patterns, is available in JCPenney stores and jcpenney.com now.

