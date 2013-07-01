Nicole Kidman's Sexy Jimmy Choo Ads, The Heat Scorches at the Box Office, and More

1. See Nicole Kidman's stunning new campaign shots for Jimmy Choo. [People]

2. Monsters University retains its number one spot at the box office, with The Heat at a close second. [USA Today]

3. New summer jam? Watch Ciara and Nicki Minaj's music video for their new single "I'm Out." [HuffPo]

4. Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge model for Burberry's fall 2013 campaign. [Telegraph]

5. Sephora is introducing a new line of nail polishes featuring over 200 shades. [Refinery 29]

6. We'll miss you at Wimbledon, Serena! The tennis star lost in the quarterfinals to Sabine Lisicki. [NYT]