Nicole Kidman Wore a L'Wren Scott Dress Hours After It Walked the Runway at London Fashion Week

L'Wren Scott held her fashion show during London Fashion Week for the first time ever on Sunday—and no one liked it more than Nicole Kidman. Just a few hours after this curve-hugging cerulean sheath with an embellished gold collar hit the runway, the actress pulled the look to wear at a special screening of her new film, Stoker, in London that evening. The bold design also scored Kidman a nod in our Look of the Day lineup. The perks of being a celebrity!

Plus, see more celebrities in Scott's designs!

