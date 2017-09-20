The Women's Empowerment Symbol You Might've Missed on Nicole Kidman at the Emmys

At the 69th Annual Emmy Awards show, a myriad of stars arrived donning blue ACLU ribbons—but don’t think that was the only powerful symbol walking this year’s red carpet. Just ask what Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley wore. (Hint: The answer is matching rings representing their commitment to women’s empowerment.)

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Thanks Her Daughters in Emmys Awards Speech

In case you missed it: This year’s Emmys marked a historic win for women—from Master of None writer Lena Waithe becoming the first ever black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus breaking the award show’s record for her sixth consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to HBO’s female-driven Big Little Lies winning the award for Outstanding Limited Series. Add to that: Kidman and Reese Witherspoon also used their acceptance speech as a platform to encourage more leading roles for women. “Bring women to the front of their own stories, and make them the hero of their own stories,” Witherspoon urged with Kidman adding, “More great roles for women, please.”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

But don’t think female empowerment was limited to just the stage that night. Kidman and Woodley also took it to the Emmys red carpet by donning luxury jewelry brand Shiffon Co.’s Duet Pinky Ring, a delicate wrap-around ring representing a “pinky promise” to encourage and preserve women’s empowerment with (bonus) 50 percent of proceeds from the Duet Pinky Ring collection going towards funding seed grants for female entrepreneurs and startups supporting female empowerment.

J. Merritt/Getty

Count Emma Watson a Shiffon fan, too. While doing press for her latest film The Circle, Watson sported the pinky ring in rose gold and shared her support for the brand’s mission on her @the_press_tour Instagram account.

While Shiffon Co.’s mission to bring together a strong network of empowering women is one we could without a doubt get behind, we’re over here also in awe of the brand’s makeup—an inspiring league of undergraduate students from Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Duke, and Barnard College. Keep Shiffon on your radar, if not for their stunning jewelry, then for the brand’s strides in building a world full of women supporting women. Head over to shiffonco.com and shop the Duet Pinky Ring collection.