Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter is Now Actively Promoting Scientology

Tom Cruise and his children’s standing with the Church of Scientology has been debated in recent years, but the actor’s eldest is setting the record straight with an effusive and surprisingly public show of allegiance with the organization.

Isabella Cruise, 26, was recently featured in a promotional email from Scientology London, urging parishioners to do an “internship,” which is a Scientology term that describes training to become an auditor (someone who essentially interrogates other scientologists in their quest to ascend the Bridge of Total Freedom and eventually “go clear”).

Scientology watchdog Tony Ortega reproduced Cruise’s letter on his blog, The Underdog Bunker, writing that he was “stunned” to see Tom and Nicole Kidman’s daughter featured so prominently in the church’s promotional materials.

“She and [her brother] Connor have both been really quiet,” Ortega told The Daily Beast. “Even Tom—Tom has been very, very quiet for the last few years, and Isabella and Connor have too, and so every six months or so some tabloid will say Tom’s about to leave Scientology, he wants to get back together with Katie, all this garbage … but this is so in your face!” he countered. “I’ve been trying to tell people that this family is in deep, that they really believe in this stuff. And this is evidence of it.”

In the email, Cruise not only details her journey through her “phenomenal” internship, telling fellow parishioners, “to stop messing around and get going,” she actually gives a shout-out to her famous father.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries,” she writes. Ortega notes that “Cass” refers to Tom’s sister, Cass Mapother, but the identity of “Tash” is unknown.

Connor and Bella’s relationship with their mother has reportedly been strained due to their involvement with Scientology, as Kidman does not practice.

According to former Scientologist, actress, and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath host, Bella once referred to her mother as a “f—ing S.P.” — which stands for Suppressive Person, a term the Church assigns to an individual deemed persona non grata. Once someone is declared an S.P., all scientologists must sever ties with said person.

In November 2018, Kidman gave a rare comment about her eldest children’s involvement in the religion, telling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

It's unclear whether Isabella remains in contact with their mother, but regardless, Kidman will “always offer unconditional love.”